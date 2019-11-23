Home Nation

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.

The move is aimed to improve catering services in trains.

Those served notices amount to just 13 per cent of the total onboard catering contracts numbering 358.

Out of these, IRCTC has already discontinued 24 contracts for non adherence to the stipulated performance standards.

The performance of remaining 23 contractors is under watch and after reassessment suitable action will be taken.

"The company will not spare under performers and will discontinue their contracts if found below benchmark," it said in the statement.

IRCTC has also deployed its catering supervisors and assistants in most of the passenger trains to monitor the catering services as well as to address the grievances of the passengers on real time basis.

The company has also been conducting audits in various trains, base kitchens, food plazas through third party auditors for assessing the food safety and hygiene levels in the units.

Other important measures being taken by IRCTC to further improve the quality of on-board catering services include mandatory billing through POS machines and use of bio-degradable packaging material of meals being served.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC IRCTC catering IRCTC private catering
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp