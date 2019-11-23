Home Nation

Maharashtra coup timeline: Here is how events unfolded

Around 8 am on Saturday, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

Published: 23rd November 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy. (Image | Twitter)

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy. (Image | Twitter)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: In the early hours of Saturday, decks were cleared for BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to again become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In a surprise twist, NCP's Ajit Pawar lent his support to BJP and was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The development comes hours after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Congress and NCP have consented Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. The alliance of the three parties was expected to stake claim for government formation on Monday. 

However, at around 8 am on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

Here is what happened when:

Sometime around 11.45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP deal finalised.

11.45 p.m on Friday till Saturday 9 a.m. - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

11.55 pm (Friday) - Fadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 a.m. (Saturday) - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 a.m. - Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing-in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 a.m. - Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing-in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

5.30 a.m. - Both Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

5.47 a.m - President's Rule revoked but announced at 9 a.m.

7.50 a.m - Swearing-in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 a.m. - Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as CM and NCP' Ajit Pawar as in dy CM

8.40 a.m - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to hold joint presser at 12:30 pm

Earlier on Friday

On Friday night, emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar said there was a consensus on Thackeray's leadership.

All three parties have agreed that Shiv Sena will keep the chief minister's post for a full five-year term and there will be no rotation among the alliance, which was the main reason why Sena broke up with its ally BJP, who had refused to share the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

(With Agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar BJP NCP congress Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp