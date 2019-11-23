Maharashtra coup timeline: Here is how events unfolded

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: In the early hours of Saturday, decks were cleared for BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to again become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In a surprise twist, NCP's Ajit Pawar lent his support to BJP and was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The development comes hours after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Congress and NCP have consented Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. The alliance of the three parties was expected to stake claim for government formation on Monday.

However, at around 8 am on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

Here is what happened when:

Sometime around 11.45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP deal finalised.

11.45 p.m on Friday till Saturday 9 a.m. - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

11.55 pm (Friday) - Fadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 a.m. (Saturday) - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 a.m. - Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing-in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 a.m. - Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing-in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

5.30 a.m. - Both Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

5.47 a.m - President's Rule revoked but announced at 9 a.m.

7.50 a.m - Swearing-in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 a.m. - Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as CM and NCP' Ajit Pawar as in dy CM

8.40 a.m - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

Earlier on Friday

On Friday night, emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar said there was a consensus on Thackeray's leadership.

All three parties have agreed that Shiv Sena will keep the chief minister's post for a full five-year term and there will be no rotation among the alliance, which was the main reason why Sena broke up with its ally BJP, who had refused to share the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

