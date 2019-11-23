Home Nation

Maharashtra drama: Congress MLAs may fly to Jaipur to escape poaching

The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena had almost finalised formation of an alliance government when Ajit made the stunning political move.

Congress leaders in the meeting with NCP and Shiv Sena counterparts in Maharashtra, which wasn’t sanctioned by the party high command.

By PTI

MUMBAI: With Maharashtra in a political bind following a coup by NCP's Ajit Pawar who joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, MLAs of the ally Congress are likely to fly to Jaipur on Sunday to ward off any poaching bid.

In dramatic turn of events earlier in the day, Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, joined hands with the BJP and took oath as deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan while Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as chief minister for a second term.

Ajit is the legislative party leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which had won 54 seats in the assembly polls held in October.

The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena had almost finalised formation of an alliance government when Ajit made the stunning political move.

"We may go to Jaipur tomorrow. We will be there until the special session of the state Legislative Assembly is convened for newly-elected MLAs to take oath, election of Speaker and trust vote," Congress MLA Nana Patole told PTI on Saturday night.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Sena 56 and the Congress 44.

Patole said all the MLAs of the Congress are together and won't split.

