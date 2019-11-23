Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives in Delhi to attend Conference of Governors

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday arrived here to attend the annual Conference of Governors' on Sunday.

The two-day Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors commenced on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the inaugural address of President Ram Nath Kovind.



ALSO READ: Sena-NCP-Congress seek SC intervention, demand quashing of Maharashtra Governor's decision

This is the 50th such Conference held in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the third Conference presided over by President Kovind.

In a surprise development today, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.