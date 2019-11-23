Onions worth Rs 5 crore being smuggled to Nepal seized by Customs officials in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: In one of the biggest seizures of recent time, officials of Custom department in Bihar's Raxaul seized 14 trucks of onion, worth Rs 5 crore and arrested the drivers, late on Thursday night.

According to a late reached report here on Friday night, onions were being smuggled from India to Birganj in Nepal where the price of one kg of onion is sold at Rs 120 to 130.

ALSO READ: Skyrocketing onion prices due to possible price, stock manipulation; I-T dept probe reveals

Official sources said that drivers of 14 trucks were spotted when they were trying to infiltrate into the Nepali sides through a Raxaul area without valid documents.

This is one of the biggest seizures of onions being smuggled after its prices skyrocketed in Bihar or even India in general.

ALSO READ | Cabinet approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The seized onion weighs around 200 tonnes.

Of late in Bihar, amid rising prices, onion smuggling has become rampant. Recently, onion worth Rs 8 lakh was stolen in Fatuha from a godown.