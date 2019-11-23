Home Nation

Role of Governors important when emphasis is on cooperative-competitive federalism: Ram Nath Kovind

The role of governor is not limited to protection and preservation of the Constitution, they also have a commitment to remain persistent in welfare of the people of their states, said Kovind.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The role of Governors and Lt Governors has become important when the country's emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism for progress of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

In his inaugural speech at the two-day-long Governor and Lt Governors' Conference here, the President said all the governors have abundant experience of public life and people of the country should get the maximum benefit out of it.

The role of governor is not limited to protection and preservation of the Constitution but they have a commitment to remain persistent in the service and welfare of the people of their states, Kovind said, adding "ultimately, we all work for the public and we are also answerable to them".

Today the governors' role becomes even more important "when we are emphasising on cooperative federalism and healthy competitive federalism in the interest of the progress of the country", an official release issued quoted the President as saying.

While cooperative federalism means that the Centre and the state governments along with representatives of local bodies formulate similar policies for the betterment of the people rather than working at cross purpose, competitive federalism means states competing among themselves as well as with the Centre.

The Centre has already started taking measures for competitive federalism by replacing the Planning Commission with NITI Ayog and also tabling in Parliament the recommendations of the 14th finance commission which envisages increase of the central tax revenue share from 32 per cent to 42 per cent.

Earlier, while inaugurating the 50th conference of governors and Lt governors of states and union territories, the President made a special mention about Lt Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- R K Mathur and G C Murmu respectively.

It was the first representation at the conference from the two newly carved out union territories, which came into existence on October 31 this year.

Emphasising on the importance of governors' role, Kovind made an emphatic reference to the welfare of tribals and said their development and empowerment is linked to inclusive growth as well as to internal security of the country.

"Governors can give all the proper guidance by using the constitutional powers given to them, to improve the lives of these people, which have remained relatively behind in terms of development," he said.

The President said the agenda items for this year's conference has been done in accordance with the new work culture of 'New India' so as to make the conference more useful and goal-oriented.

He said optimal use and conservation of water resources is one of the highest priorities of the country.

"We should make the Jal Shakti Abhiyan a mass movement like the Swachh Bharat Mission," Kovind said.

The President said the goal of "our new education policy" is to make India a "knowledge superpower".

In order to materialise this ambition, all institutions of higher education should make every effort to promote research and innovation, he said.

"Governors, as chancellors, also perform the responsibility of guardianship.

Therefore, they are expected to give proper guidance to the future generations in their efforts to acquire skills and knowledge," Kovind said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the inaugural session.

During the conference, a sub-group of governors will deliberate on agenda items which include tribal issues, reforms in agriculture, Jal Jeevan mission, new education policy for higher education and governance for 'Ease of Living'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind India India federalism
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp