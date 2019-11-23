Home Nation

Six arrested in gang rape case of two minor cousins in UP

Six persons have been arrested for being allegedly involved in the gang rape of two minor girls in a village under Bahedi police station area.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Six persons have been arrested for being allegedly involved in the gang rape of two minor girls in a village under Bahedi police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The girls aged 17 and 14, both cousins, were returning home after visiting a doctor on November 17 when they were dragged to nearby fields and raped by five persons, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Sansar Singh said.

The culprits also made a video of the incident and circulated it, he said.

An FIR was filed by the father of one of the survivors on Friday and during investigation it was found that three more persons were involved in the case, the official said.

Altogether six persons have been arrested in connection with the case and a hunt is on to nab two others who are untraceable, he said.

