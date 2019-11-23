Home Nation

'Surgical Strike' on Maharashtra's democracy: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said this was nothing but a sheer mockery of democracy - first in Bihar, then in Haryana and now in Maharashtra, and whatever has happened is not according to the Constitution.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray with son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray during a joint press conference. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, its former ally Shiv Sena's President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the day's political developments at dawn in Raj Bhavan tantamount to a "Surgical Strike" on democracy in Maharashtra.

"Whatever we do or say, we say or do it openly, in broad daylight. Not secretly like this, at the dead of the night... This is a 'Surgical Strike' on democracy in the state," Thackeray said.

He was speaking to the media on the political storm that engulfed the state after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was suddenly sworn-in as Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister, around 8 a.m., by Governor B. S. Koshyari.

"Henceforth, there's no need to hold elections in the state. Just appoint anybody who claims that 'I will return' as CM," Thackeray said, taking a swipe at Fadnavis' famous pre-election prediction - "Mee Punha Yaeen" (I will return).

Thackeray said this was nothing but a sheer mockery of democracy - first in Bihar, then in Haryana and now in Maharashtra, and whatever has happened is not according to the Constitution.

The Sena chief's scathing comments came ahead of a crucial meeting of party leaders and legislators at the Sena Bhavan amid speculation that around half-a-dozen of its elected representatives were planning to quit and join the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Maharashtra elections
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp