Home Nation

13 NCP MLAs did not sign letter ousting Ajit Pawar as legislature unit leader

The party in the spotlight at the moment is the NCP which has 54 MLAs and where the uncle Sharad Pawar and the nephew Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis' Deputy CM, are pulling in different directions.

Published: 24th November 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, NCP

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

With the Devendra Fadnavis-led government having been sworn in, the biggest question being asked by everyone following the Maharashtra Game of Thrones is how do the numbers stack up.

In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, 145 is the magic figure. 

BJP currently has 105 MLAs. On the other side, the Shiv Sena has 56 and the Congress has 44. 

The party in the spotlight at the moment is the NCP which has 54 MLAs and where the uncle Sharad Pawar and the nephew Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis' Deputy CM, are pulling in different directions.

Initially, Fadnavis' side claimed the support of all the 54 NCP MLAs. In fact, it was by producing a 'letter of support' to this effect - later dismissed by the NCP as signatures on an attendance sheet - that Fadnavis and Co formed their government.  

This was quickly called into question when Sharad Pawar tweeted that Ajit Pawar had acted on his own and NCP had no truck with the decision.

ALSO READ | Produce relevant record, letter of support by 10:30 am on Monday: SC to Maharashtra Governor

Then in his afternoon press meet, the NCP chief said that even those party MLAs who had gone to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in had been there only because they had been misled and three of them had already returned to the fold.

Later in the evening, the NCP went on to claim that 50 of their 54 MLAs were with them. But then all these were just claims. There was no number to rely upon.

Finally, on Sunday, the special Supreme Court hearing revealed an authoritative number. 

Appearing on behalf of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance at the hearing was Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Congress leader and leading lawyer revealed that 41 NCP MLAs had signed the letter which formalised the ouster of Ajit Pawar as legislature unit leader. 

This means that another 13 out of the NCP's 54 MLAs haven't. Will these numbers grow or fall? The days ahead will tell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar Devendra Fadnavis congress NCP BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp