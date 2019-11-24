Ashok Gehlot says Modi launched 'Farzi-cal' strike in Maharashtra mess

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the tense political drama unfolded in Maharashtra on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hit out at the PM and claimed that Narendra Modi has launched not a Surgical but a ‘Farzi-cal’(fake) strike in Mumbai.

Gehlot claims the sordid drama in Maharashtra on Saturday was possible only with the blessings of Modi. He also demanded the resignation of Maharasthra Governor for his partisan role and flouting all norms of constitutional propriety of his high office.

In a sharp attack on the PM, Gehlot said,"The drama in Maharashtra is so ugly and unfortunate.The PM has launched a totally fake strike there. What happened on Saturday was simply impossible without the consent of PM Modi. Instead of a surgical strike which is in favour of the country, this is a farzi-cal strike that damages and harms the nation".

Gehlot also claimed that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had a clear majority but the way the BJP is playing dirty tricks is clear to everyone in the country. He asserted that the BJP is under some illusion but all the realities will soon come out and shock the saffron party. Gehlot also targeted the role of Maharashtra Governor B S Koshiyari in this mess.

"After the way the Governor has openly colluded in the dirty games of the BJP, he has no moral right to continue in his office. The entire country is shocked at the dark deeds that have been initiated and condoned by these people and we all realize in what a negative direction thet are trying to take the country," he added.

Amid rumours that MLAs from Maharashtra may soon be shifted to Jaipur, Gehlot said he would welcome any Congress, NCP or Shiv sena MLAs who may be sent to Rajasthan. While he denied that he had any information about Maharashtra MLAs being brought to Jaipur, Gehlot asserted that he would be happy to ensure the safety of all legislators who may be shifted to Rajasthan.

