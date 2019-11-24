Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot says Modi launched 'Farzi-cal' strike in Maharashtra mess

Gehlot claims the sordid drama in Maharashtra on Saturday was possible only with the blessings of Modi

Published: 24th November 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the tense political drama unfolded in Maharashtra on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hit out at the PM and claimed that Narendra Modi has launched not a Surgical but a ‘Farzi-cal’(fake) strike in Mumbai.

Gehlot claims the sordid drama in Maharashtra on Saturday was possible only with the blessings of Modi. He also demanded the resignation of Maharasthra Governor for his partisan role and flouting all norms of constitutional propriety of his high office.

In a sharp attack on the PM, Gehlot said,"The drama in Maharashtra is so ugly and unfortunate.The  PM has launched a totally fake strike there. What happened on Saturday was simply impossible without the consent of PM Modi. Instead of a surgical strike which is in favour of the country, this is a farzi-cal strike that damages and harms the nation". 

Gehlot also claimed that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had a clear majority but the way the BJP is playing dirty tricks is clear to everyone in the country. He asserted that the BJP is under some illusion but all the realities will soon come out and shock the saffron party. Gehlot also targeted the role of Maharashtra Governor B S Koshiyari in this mess. 

"After the way the Governor has openly colluded in the dirty games of the BJP, he has no moral right to continue in his office. The entire country is shocked at the dark deeds that have been initiated and condoned by these people and we all realize in what a negative direction thet are trying to take the country," he added. 

Amid rumours that MLAs from Maharashtra may soon be shifted to Jaipur, Gehlot said he would welcome any  Congress, NCP or Shiv sena MLAs who may be sent to Rajasthan. While he denied that he had any information about Maharashtra MLAs being brought to Jaipur, Gehlot asserted that he would be happy to ensure the safety of all legislators who may be shifted to Rajasthan.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra CM Maharashtra elections Congress Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp