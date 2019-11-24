Home Nation

Assam based journalist sustains grievous injuries in a suspected case of assault

Published: 24th November 2019 07:29 PM

Journalist Naresh Mitra. (Photo| Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a suspected case of assault, a Guwahati-based journalist sustained grievous skull injuries. The 45-year-old Naresh Mitra, who works with The Times of India, was operated upon on Sunday at a private hospital. He has been kept on ventilation support.

Initially, he was suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest. Following surgery, the doctors suspected that he was hit on the head with a blunt object.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Mitra was on his way back home on a bicycle from his office located at ABC area of the city.

On finding him profusely bleeding from one of his ears, some people rushed him to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the private hospital by his family.

The police said they were trying to collect CCTV footage from the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Journalists Forum Assam has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. It also wished Mitra’s early recovery.

