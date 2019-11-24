Home Nation

BJP will prove majority in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

KANPUR: Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will be able to prove the majority in Maharashtra Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule.

The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister. Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said," I am confident that many MLAs will come with us. There is no pressure on any MLA. They can come to us on their own will. They will be welcomed. The Fadnavis government will prove its majority on November 30." He said Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress should have decided to form the government earlier.

"Farmers in Maharashtra want a government, which can resolve their problems, and also do good to the common public," he added.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress party having 56, 54 and 44 members respectively.

