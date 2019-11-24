Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt to turn prime places on 'Ram Van Gaman Path' into tourist spots

The route 'Ram Van Gaman Path' is believed to have been undertaken by Lord Ram during his exile.

Published: 24th November 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: After the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute paved way for Ram temple construction, the  Congress-ruled government in Chhattisgarh is now gearing up to identify key spots along the route cited as ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, which is believed to have been undertaken by Lord Ram during his exile, and to develop them as the tourist destinations.

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet decided to recognise these places as notable historical, cultural and religious tourist sites. A survey will closely examine eight major locations that "fall along the forested route taken by Lord Ram in Chhattisgarh". 

A concept plan that will incur Rs 92.32 crore to develop these areas has been prepared. A committee of the tourism department will visit to study the route and spots of the eight locations to equip working out the suitable development plans.

"Besides the basic tourist amenities there will also be interpretation centres for the visitors along the route to understand the various ancient myths associated with the epic journey by Lord Ram in Chhattisgarh. Efforts will also be directed towards promoting these major locations at national level and globally,” said Anbalagan P, special secretary, state tourism department.

The state is currenty relying on two research-based books — ‘Dandakaranya Ramayan’ and ‘Chhattisgarh Paryatan me Ram Vangaman Path’ besides other relevant texts available.
According to these researches, Lord Ram spent around 10 out of his 14 years of exile in Chhattisgarh districts of Koriya, Ambikapur, Jashpur, Janjgir-Champa, Bilaspur, Mahasamund, Raipur, Dhamtari, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada and Sukma.

The research documents stated that Lord Ram had travelled through 75 notable places in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya, and is believed to have stayed at 51 locations for some moments, the state officials stated.

"The state government is chalking out extensive plan to unfold and relate historical, cultural and religious tourism through developing Ram Van Gaman Path. The work on surveys will commence by early December," said Iffat Ara, managing director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

A four-member team of the department would be constituted for the survey of the eight proposed spots— Sitamadhi-Harchaika, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturiya, Chankhuri, Rajim, Sihawa and Jagdalpur. The team will also work on accomplishing essential facilities for tourists there.

The state government besides allocating a budget for the project might also seek financial support from the union tourism ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Ram temple Ram exile
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp