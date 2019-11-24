Home Nation

In Chhattisgarh, 468 victims of 2015 ponzi scheme get back Rs 2.8 lakh

Of the 403 cases, 248 cases fall under the Protection of Interests of Chhattisgarh Depositors Act 2005 while 65 are part of the Prize Chits and Money Operating Scheme Restriction Act 1978.

Published: 24th November 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh government has begun probe into several cases of people being duped by chit fund firms in the past five years. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: As many as 468 small depositors, duped by a chit fund company, have got their money back in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Sunday.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government has begun probe into several cases of people being duped by chit fund firms in the past five years and also returned money to several victims, Taran Sinha, director of the state's public relations department told PTI.

"As many as 468 investors who were duped by a bogus firm in 2015 have got back Rs 2.80 lakh. They have been paid by cheque. A probe is underway in 403 such cheating cases that took place between 2015 and October this year," Sinha said.

Of the 403 cases, 248 cases fall under the Protection of Interests of Chhattisgarh Depositors Act 2005 while 65 are part of the Prize Chits and Money Operating Scheme Restriction Act 1978, he said.

Besides, 90 cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

"In these cases, 3,65,570 people have been duped to the tune of over Rs 1200 crore. We have so far arrested some 714 directors, officer bearers and agents of these fraudulent companies," Sinha informed.

He said property is being identified in 154 cases, which would be attached and the proceeds given to the victims as refund.

CM Baghel also ordered that cases be withdrawn against agents of these firms, mostly local youth, who have been bearing the brunt of the cheating committed by the firms, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chit fund scam ponzi scheme Chhattisgarh government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp