Home Nation

Maharashtra turmoil: NCP contacts three 'missing' MLAs, claims they are with party

Till Sunday morning, five NCP MLAs - Daulat Daroda (Shahapur), Nitin Pawar (Kalwan), Narhari Zhirwal (Dindori), Babasaheb Patil (Ahmedpur), Anil Patil (Amalner) - were reported 'missing'.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Security outside Lalit Hotel where Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs have been recently shifted in Andheri Mumbai Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Security outside Lalit Hotel where Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs have been recently shifted in Andheri Mumbai Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP has claimed that three of its five MLAs, who went 'missing' on Saturday after attending the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy, have been contacted and they are with the party.

Till Sunday morning, five NCP MLAs - Daulat Daroda (Shahapur), Nitin Pawar (Kalwan), Narhari Zhirwal (Dindori), Babasaheb Patil (Ahmedpur), Anil Patil (Amalner) - were reported 'missing', party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

The party has been able to contact Anil Patil, Babasaheb Patil and Daroda, he said.

Malik took to Twitter and tagged Anil Patil's tweet in which the latter said he continues to be part of the NCP and expressed faith in the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

In the tweet, Patil said he went to the Raj Bhawan since Ajit Pawar was the legislature party leader.

"I wasn't aware about what was going to happen at the Raj Bhawan. I am with Sharad Pawar," Patil said in the tweet.

Malik said this was an indication of Patil's return to the party fold.

Earlier on Saturday, Daroda's family filed a missing person complaint with police.

Malik said on Sunday that the party has released two separate videos of Daroda and Babasheb Patil in which they are seen stating that they are with the NCP.

"Efforts are also on to reach out to Zhirwal and Nitin Pawar. All of them will be back with the party by this evening," the NCP spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra turmoil: Complaint filed for 'missing' NCP MLA Daulat Daroda

He said efforts were also on to convince Ajit Pawar to return to the party fold.

"It would be better for him if he accepts his mistake. We don't want him to stay out alone," Malik said.

In another significant development, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Baban Shinde, who is considered close to Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his residence here in the morning.

After the meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes, Kakade said he came to meet Pawar for his "personal work".

Congress state chief and senior party leader Ashok Chavan also met Sharad Pawar.

Later, Chavan told reporters that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will form government as they "have the numbers".

"All the missing NCP MLAs will return to the party fold soon. The Congress MLAs are all together," he said.

Sources said more than 45 NCP legislators, including Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar, were shifted to a suburban hotel to prevent them from being poached.

Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony here, leading to lifting of the President's rule in the state.

Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Shiv Sena Congress BJP Ajit Pawar Devendra Fadnavis Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp