Maharashtra turmoil: NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress shift MLAs to hotels amid poaching threat

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the high political drama in Maharashtra and threat of 'poaching' of MLAs, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have shifted their legislators to different luxury hotels in Mumbai.

While the Congress moved its MLAs to the J W Marriott hotel in Juhu area, the NCP legislators were staying at The Renaissance hotel in Powai, sources said.

Besides, the Shiv Sena MLAs are staying at The Lalit hotel located near the international airport here, they said.

The Congress legislators were earlier supposed to leave for Jaipur, but later decided to stay in Mumbai in view of the fast-paced political developments here, they added.

On the other hand, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's at his residence here on Sunday.

#Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLAs Subhash Desai, Vinayak Raut & Pratap Sarnaik meet Congress MLAs at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0mTZbARhre — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

Following the meeting with NCP chief, Kakade said that he "met Pawar for personal reasons".

The meeting between Kakade and NCP chief comes ahead of Supreme Court hearing on a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

Maharashtra government will not be represented by anyone in the Supreme Court today when the apex court will hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state, said sources.

Sources informed that since Maharashtra government has not been given any notice by the Supreme Court it has decided not to have its representation in the court.

However, the Standing Counsel of the Maharashtra government has been asked to remain on 'standby' and adequately represent the government in case the court asks for or if needed.

Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal is likely to appear for the Raj Bhavan while senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi is likely to represent BJP in the Supreme Court.

The petitioners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have requested the Supreme Court to order a floor test to be held on Sunday itself. Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will appear in the court on behalf of the petitioners.

The matter will be heard at 11:30 am today.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party late on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

(With ANI Inputs)