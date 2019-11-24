National Cadet Corps reviews its syllabus, makes it more relevant

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps (NCC), world’s biggest youth organisation, has successfully reviewed its syllabus and relevant changes have been communicated to its offices all across the states and union territories.

An army officer posted in NCC Headquarters, Delhi informed, “The Syllabus has been successfully reviewed and disseminated in the NCC environment Pan India, including fresh Precis of Instructors and Cadets.”

The exercise started in May this year when a Board of Officers was constituted by HQ DG NCC to carry out a review of the Training Syllabus.

“Training philosophy had to be suitably modified to accommodate the changing aspirations of our youth, and expectations of our society from our youth.” told the officer.

The overall training process and infrastructure is being modernised.

“Ongoing induction of Microlites ML (VIRUS) for the past few years has recently been completed with induction of two Microlites inducted in Imphal, Manipur Airwing Unit. A total 110 MLs have been inducted into the NCC. Pilot conversion of 90% of Pilots on ML (VIRUS) has been successfully completed.” informed the officer.

As reported earlier, while the age to join NCC has been lowered to 15 from 16, plan is afoot to raise 30 new integrated training areas with ‘at least one training area per state/ Union Territory. It is going to cost around Rs 450 crore where state will bear around `15 crore of the total expenditure.

NCC has a cadet strength of 14 lakh and plans to expand to 15 lakh by 2023. Presently there are 677 Army, 69 Naval units and 61 Air Squadrons, including 50 Flying Squadrons and 11 Technical Squadrons under 17 Directorates covering all the States and Union Territories.

Important Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), Cadets visiting friendly foreign countries, is proposed to add or renew exchanges with strategically important countries. The proposal includes the US, UK, France, Israel, Canada, Australia and Thailand. Presently, YEP is with ten countries viz, Nepal, Bhutan, Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Maldives and Kyrgyzstan.

Proposal has also gone to expand the incentives to the cadets for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security-related services.

The country celebrates NCC day every 24th November. Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, DG NCC and Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary laid wreath at National War Memorial, Delhi on the eve of NCC Day.