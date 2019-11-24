Home Nation

Punjab government in financial crisis as bills worth over Rs 4,000 crore pending

Suresh Kumar, the Chief Principal Secretary to CM is in United Kingdom for the last few days which has brought the government work to a standstill.

Published: 24th November 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The cash strapped Punjab Government is facing a financial crisis with bills worth more than Rs 4,000 crores still pending in the various state treasures which include medical reimbursements of employees and pensionary benefits of employees who have retired.

As per sources, the state finance department is trying to get the Rs 4,100 crore pending amount of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from the union government so that the salary due on December 1 and other payments could be made.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had recently taken up the issue of non-payment of GST dues with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting of the empowered committee of state finance ministers.

The state government has been able to collect only Rs 1,325 crore in non-tax revenue of the total estimated collection of Rs 9,477 crore till September this year which stands at just 13 per cent. It has managed to collect Rs 18,276 crore as tax revenue in the first six months from April to September this fiscal year out of the estimated Rs 50,993 crore.

As per the budget estimates for the financial year 2019-20,  around Rs, 17,109 crore is expected to be collected from GST.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Shocking that the Centre is delaying the GST compensation amounting to ₹4100 crore as compensation & arrears to Punjab. Urge PM Nnarendramodi & FM @nsitharaman to intervene & solve the problem which has the potential to bring governance of the state to a grinding halt.’’

It is learnt that the finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal has informed the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who is on a fourteen-day tour abroad to Europe and United Kingdom  and is scheduled to return on November 28,  about the current financial situation in the state and had asked him to ask the Centre to release the money pending.

Suresh Kumar, the Chief Principal Secretary to CM is in United Kingdom for the last few days which has brought the government work to a standstill.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the tax revenue of the state has fallen as due to political pressure from ministers and MLAs if the excise and taxation or any other department tries to recover the pending dues from a business house or other establishments they are forced not to collect the pending
amount.

"The Chief Minister should intervene and inform the elected representatives not to interfere in tax collection otherwise it will further go down," he added.

Sources said that the local bodies department has directed all the 28 improvement trusts in the state to sell off their assets that have been lying unattended for the past many years. It is estimated that the government will receive approximately Rs 408 crore as revenue from the sale of properties by the improvement trusts in the current calendar year.

The state government is also planning to lease out the ten guesthouses owned by it to private players on PPP mode. Meanwhile, Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Chairman instructed all the department to expedite the process of issuing of cow cess notification so that more funds are available for cow welfare activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab financial crisis Punjab government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp