Sharad Pawar rebuffs nephew's NCP-BJP government claim, says Ajit is misleading people

By Online Desk

Hitting out at his nephew and rebel leader Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening said that there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP.

"There is no question of forming an alliance with BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena & Congress to form government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," NCP patriarch said on Twitter.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

The NCP chief was reacting to Ajit Pawar's assertion on his status in the party. Ajit who has been removed as the leader of NCP legislative party had said that he is in the party and Sharad Pawar is 'our' leader.

"There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he further tweeted.

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

In what came as a dramatic twist to the uncertainty over Maharashtra government formation, Devendra Fadnavis was administered the oath as the chief minister on Saturday early morning for the second consecutive term, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

NCP chief had on Saturday said that his nephew's decision to align with BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

