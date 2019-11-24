Vishwa Hindu Parishad to continue Ram temple movement even after Ayodhya verdict

Home Nation

Senior VHP leader Purshottam Narain Singh said that it was important to keep alive the Hindu awakening that had emerged on the issue of Ram temple.

LUCKNOW: The three-decade-long Ram temple movement may have reached its logical conclusion, but the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which led the movement, is in no mood to move on.

The VHP is planning a series of programmes focusing on the Ram temple in the coming months. The VHP will be holding 'Ram Mahotsav' and other programmes at the village levels in the coming four months. Modalities in this regard are being worked out.

Senior VHP leader Purshottam Narain Singh said that it was important to keep alive the Hindu awakening that had emerged on the issue of Ram temple.

"It is because of this that other non-BJP political parties were forced to give up the policy of Muslim appeasement. The Hindu awakening is a result of the temple movement. Hindus, for decades, have been treated as second class citizens in the name of secularism," he said.

Another leader Ambrish said that the VHP had started organisational revamp since September and new units have been formed in over 8,000 villages.

"Sammelans will be held in January-February at the block level. Afetr this at the village level, we will hold 'Ram Mahotsav' and community 'puja' will be held," he said.

The VHP will tell the people through these programmes how the battle for Ram temple was fought, inside and outside the court and the role it played in the Ayodhya movement.

It may be recalled that late VHP leader Ashok Singhal had always maintained that the Ayodhya movement was not restricted to the construction of the temple but was a tool to awaken Hindus against Muslim appeasement and create sense of pride in the community.

The VHP now wants to follow his strategy to maintain its relevance.

