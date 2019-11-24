Home Nation

WATCH | NCP workers question presence of two cops in mufti at Mumbai hotel

The legislators were moved to the hotel on Saturday night, hours after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took oath as dy CM.

Published: 24th November 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bus carrying Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs reaches Hotel Hyatt from Hotel Renaissance, where the MLAs were lodged earlier.

Bus carrying Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs reaches Hotel Hyatt from Hotel Renaissance, where the MLAs were lodged earlier. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A video of two police officials in civvies present in a Mumbai suburban hotel, where NCP MLAs are put up, being 'questioned' by a party leader has gone viral.

The video shows party MLA Jitendra Awhad and workers asking the policemen about their business in hotel Renaissance in Powai.

The legislators were moved to the hotel on Saturday night, hours after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took oath as deputy chief minister.

When Awhad asked one of the policemen the reason behind their presence at the hotel, he replied they were just "sitting there".

Awhad even examined the identity card of the official.

"Such a high-ranking officer is sitting here for no reason? Do you think we are fools?" he asked further.

New political partners -- the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena--are guarding their MLAs in different hotels in Mumbai, to ward off any attempt of poaching ahead of the floor test in the Assembly, schedule of which is not announced yet.

The Sena-Congress-NCP combine had moved the supreme court on Saturday demanding that the floor test be held within 24 hours.

However, the apex court on Sunday said it would deal with the matter on Monday.

