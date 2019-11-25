Home Nation

95 per cent of rural India having toilet access a 'propaganda spin' of Centre: CPM

Sitaram Yechury also alleged that the government is reducing the state governments to the status of 'seeking alms' from the Centre.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the latest National Statistical Office survey showing only 71 per cent of rural households having access to toilets, the CPI(M) on Monday hit out at the Centre dubbing its claim of 95 per cent of rural India's reach to the basic amenity as a "propaganda spin".

"Yet another propaganda spin of Modi government debunked. The latest NSO survey shows that as against the claim of 95 per cent toilet access in rural India, only 71 per cent had (it). The definition of such access is also dubious. Major BJP-ruled states showed large gaps," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Left leader also alleged that the government is reducing the state governments to the status of "seeking alms" from the Centre.

"This attack on fiscal federalism must be rebuffed. The non-BJP state governments must rise in unison to protest and resist," he tweeted.

