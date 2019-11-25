Amid Maharashtra turmoil, Sharad Pawar pays tributes to state's first CM Yashwantrao Chavan

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Karad in Maharashtra on Monday to pay tributes to the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary.

Pawar arrived at 'Pritisangam', Chavan's memorial at Karad in neighbouring Satara district, early in the morning and offered floral tributes.

He was accompanied by Srinivas Patil, the NCP's Lok Sabha member from Satara.

Pawar also attended a 'bhajan' ceremony organised as a mark of respect to the late Congress stalwart.

The NCP chief is expected to attend a couple of other events also in Karad during the day.

Notably, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is currently in the spotlight after rebelling against his party and supporting the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, sat on a day-long fast at Chavan's memorial in April 2013 for some of his remarks on the then drought situation in the state.