Bhopal diary: Drunk man tries to enter tiger enclosure

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Drunk man tries to enter tiger enclosure

A 45-year-old drunk man climbed up a 22 ft high fence and tried to jump inside the tiger’s enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore. But, alert garden and security staff spotted him on time and brought him down after convincing him not to commit any extreme act. The middle-aged man was subsequently handed over to the police. According to local police station in-charge NS Raghuvanshi, the man was a resident of Indore and was fed up with regular family disputes and other family issues. Action was taken against him under the wildlife protection law.

5 women among 12 acquitted for glorifying Sati

A special court in Barwani district acquitted all 12 people, including five women, who were booked for alleged illegal construction of Rani Sati Temple and glorification of Sati in the premises of the ancient fort in Sendhwa town. The complaint was filed in February 2016 by advocate and social activist Ajay Mittal. The complainant said the special court order will be challenged before the high court. The police had registered a case under provisions of Sati Prevention Act against the 12 and filed charge-sheet in June 2018. As many as 35 witnesses had recorded their statements as prosecution witnesses in the case. Sati was a practice among the Hindus where a recently widowed woman, either voluntarily or by force, immolated herself on her husband’s pyre.

Ex-chief minister Kailash Joshi passes away

Called the ‘Saint of Politics’ by BJP patriarch LK Advani for pursuing out and out ethical politics, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital in Bhopal following prolonged illness on Sunday. He was aged 90 and is survived by three sons and as many daughters, including former MP minister Deepak Joshi. His last rites will be done in home town Hatpipliya in Dewas district on Monday. The BJP veteran, an eight-time former legislator, was elected the Lok Sabha from Bhopal in 2004 and 2009. He also represented the saffron party in the Rajya Sabha. Joshi served as the MP CM from 1977 to 1978. He is the second former CM to have died in three months after another BJP CM Babulal Gaur in August 2018.

Focus on kids

Taking a unique initiative, the Sheopur collector has deployed 49 senior officials, including additional collectors, zila and janpad panchayat chief executive officers and engineers, to count the number of extremely malnourished children in the district and subsequently take care of their health. Each of these officials was assigned one anganwadi centre. They were asked to visit their anganwadis once every week to cross-check details made available by field staff. After dialogue with locals, these officials will also ensure that malnourished children reach anganwadis to get nutritious food.