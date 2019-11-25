BJP offered RJD to form Bihar government in 2016: Tejashwi Yadav

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when political drama is going on in Maharashtra over government formation is catching attention of countrymen, former deputy chief minister and younger son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav dropped a bombshell by disclosing that the RJD was given an offer by the BJP to form the government in Bihar in 2016.

Speaking to a section of media outside the state assembly after the session on Monday, he took everyone in politics of NDA, especially in BJP, by their utter surprise when revealed: "We-the RJD, too had got an offer from BJP for government formation in Bihar but we rejected outrightly".

He made this kind of revelation when asked for his stands on the on-going political upheavals in Maharashtra for government formation. He said: "Had we compromised with our party's political ideologies, he(referring to Sushil Kumar Modi) would still have been the deputy but under the chief ministership of RJD".

Lashing out at JDU, obliquely, he said that some power-hungry people throwing political ideologies to the winds formed a government with the BJP support after breaking the alliance with the RJD.

In 2016, RJD has been in government with the support of JDU and both Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were in ministry as deputy CM and another as health minister. A few days ago, Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted: "Had Laluji joined hands with the BJP, he would have been King Harishchandra of Hindustan.The so-called fodder scam would have become a brotherhood scam in two minutes if Laluji's DNA had changed".

When tried to take bytes of some BJP leaders on Tejashwi Yadav's revelation, none of them said anything except 'bullshit'. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted late in Monday evening that the Bihar had face loss because of serial scams committed during the 15 years of Lalu Prasad's party rules in the state.