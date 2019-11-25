Home Nation

Broad basing Land Records Updation is need of the hour

The first phase has been targeted at updating of land records of the rural and second phase for urban. 

Published: 25th November 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Files, records

For representational purposes

By Seela Subba Rao
Express News Service

In response to the clarion call given by the honourable chief minister of Telangana on August 23, 2017, the exercise of Statewide survey of lands and its records such as Pahani, Record of Rights (ROR) etc. was taken up.

Accordingly, Land Records Updation Project (LRUP) was envisaged for implementation in two phases by the concerned department.

The first phase has been targeted at updating of land records of rural and second phase for urban. 

The first-phase work was initiated in September 2017 for purification of land records which was different from regular Revenue surveys as it was restricted to the updating of textual records only and not spatial records. 

The survey was carried out vigorously for four months, engaging 1,418 teams deployed across 10,825 villages. Each team comprised 3,500 Revenue officers to complete the herculean task.

The tahsildars or Revenue Divisional Officers heading the teams were given quasi-judicial powers in verifying a claim made by a villager. 

Gaps in LRUP framework
Though the exercise was very intensive, it had a limited focus to implement the ambitious farmer investment support scheme namely “Rythu Bandhu Scheme”.

It is, therefore, very important for the State government to ascertain the genuine owners for smooth implementation of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

The purification of records has not fully served the creation of more comprehensive land records database in Telangana because of two factors.

First one is the updating of spatial land records was excluded from the ambit the survey.  

The exercise of updating of spatial data is important to improve the quality of land records and make them more accessible. 

Spatial land records contain details of a property sketched map, land boundaries, plot area, connectivity with roads, land topology etc.

Periodic surveys must be carried out to update spatial land records also. The second one is the non-inclusion of agricultural tenants from the scope of the survey. 

However, the State government had made it very clear that the exclusion of agricultural tenants from the survey was a deliberate move to avoid potential litigation arising out of informal work conditions of the tenant farmers.

Around 14.5 lakh agricultural tenants exist in the State and are the actual tillers of 30 per cent of agricultural land in Telangana.

They too face vagaries of nature and need income support like other farmers. Their omission in the survey makes them deprived of financial benefits under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Present LRUP status  
Even though the exercise was completed two years of its implementation as on September 15, 2019, it is yet to be completed in all mandals.

Recently it was revealed by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration of Telangana that around three lakh eligible land-owning farmers are yet to be issued pattadar passbooks/ROR.

Because of the non-issue of these passbooks, the eligible farmers are unable to derive the benefits of Rythu Bandhu Scheme so far and suffering a lot.

Nearly 95 per cent of the first phase work of purification of rural land records got completed and the second phase work for urban land records is to be commenced.

Way forward

It is imperative that the existing gaps have to be eliminated. Certain instances of wrongful entries, the inclusion of non-agricultural lands, non-issue of passbooks to eligible land-owning farmers etc. are to be resolved on an urgent basis by the concerned department. 

The Government of India has sponsored Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) in 2014 to develop an appropriate integrated land information system across the country. Since the funding pattern is on a reimbursement basis, the State government should take full advantage of the programme. 

On implementation of DILRMP in totality, the State government can extend a plethora of benefits to the citizens such as real-time land ownership records, issue of land passbooks, automatic mutation etc. Computerisation of registration, connectivity between sub-register offices and tehsils will streamline the registration process to a great extent. 

Hence the need of the hour is to broad base the Land Records Updation Project and move towards adoption of all components of DILRMP under Digital India initiative.

(The author is a former assistant general manager of NABARD, Hyderabad)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Scheme Land Records Updation Project Pahani Record of Rights India land disputes India land records
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp