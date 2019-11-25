Home Nation

Centre extends ban on National Democratic Front of Bodoland for five years

After the NDFB  was declared an outlawed outfit in 1990s, the ban has been extended every five years since then. 

Published: 25th November 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday extended ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) for its involvement in violent activities, including killings, extortion and for joining hands with anti-India forces. 

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the NDFB was indulging in illegal and violent activities intending to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate Bodoland.   

The notification pointed out that the NDFB was involved in 62 violent incidents since January 2015, resulting in killings of 19 civilians and 55 extremists, besides the arrest of 450 ultras and confiscation of 444 arms and weapons.

National Democratic Front of Bodoland NDFB
