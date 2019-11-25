Centre extends ban on National Democratic Front of Bodoland for five years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday extended ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) for its involvement in violent activities, including killings, extortion and for joining hands with anti-India forces.

After the NDFB was declared an outlawed outfit in 1990s, the ban has been extended every five years since then.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the NDFB was indulging in illegal and violent activities intending to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate Bodoland.

The notification pointed out that the NDFB was involved in 62 violent incidents since January 2015, resulting in killings of 19 civilians and 55 extremists, besides the arrest of 450 ultras and confiscation of 444 arms and weapons.