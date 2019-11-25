Home Nation

Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on December 21

In Maoist-affected districts of Bastar zone, the polling will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm while in other areas it will start from at 8 am and continue till 5 pm.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

For representational purposes.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for the civic bodies elections. The state election commissioner Thakur Ram Singh said the poll process will begin on November 30. The model code of conduct has been imposed across the state with the declaration of the elections.

In Chhattisgarh, there are 10 municipal corporations, 39 municipalities, and 103 Nagar panchayats. The polling will be held for 2840 wards. The date of filing nominations will begin on November 30 and the names can be withdrawn by December 9. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be on December 7.

The election commissioner said that the voting would be held on December 21 and the counting will take place on December 24.

“All preparation related to polls has been accomplished. The first time the candidates can go for the online submission of forms,” Singh said.

There are 5406 polling centres where over 40 lakh voters will exercise their franchise for the civic bodies elections. First time in Chhattisgarh, there will be a limit imposed on expenditure to be incurred by candidates contesting the urban body elections. 

In Maoist-affected districts of Bastar zone, the polling will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm while in other areas it will start from at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. Besides the voter’s identity card issued by the election commission, there will be 12 other photo identity documents as approved by the commission for the identification of voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh polls Urban body polls
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp