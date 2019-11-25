Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on December 21

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for the civic bodies elections. The state election commissioner Thakur Ram Singh said the poll process will begin on November 30. The model code of conduct has been imposed across the state with the declaration of the elections.

In Chhattisgarh, there are 10 municipal corporations, 39 municipalities, and 103 Nagar panchayats. The polling will be held for 2840 wards. The date of filing nominations will begin on November 30 and the names can be withdrawn by December 9. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be on December 7.

The election commissioner said that the voting would be held on December 21 and the counting will take place on December 24.

“All preparation related to polls has been accomplished. The first time the candidates can go for the online submission of forms,” Singh said.

There are 5406 polling centres where over 40 lakh voters will exercise their franchise for the civic bodies elections. First time in Chhattisgarh, there will be a limit imposed on expenditure to be incurred by candidates contesting the urban body elections.

In Maoist-affected districts of Bastar zone, the polling will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm while in other areas it will start from at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. Besides the voter’s identity card issued by the election commission, there will be 12 other photo identity documents as approved by the commission for the identification of voters.