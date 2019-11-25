Home Nation

Governor Girish Chandra Murmu calls for increased surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir

DGP Dilbag Singh briefed the LG about the present internal security situation and many important matters relating to law and order in J&K.

Published: 25th November 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

First Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu receives the guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday

First Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu receives the guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for increased surveillance on all fronts in the Union territory to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Murmu gave the direction to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a meeting chaired by him at Raj Bhawan and attended by CRPF's Additional Director General Arun Kumar Sharma, besides the police chief and others, an official spokesman said.

LG lauded the role being of CRPF in maintaining law and order and ensuring security in J&K and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Singh briefed the LG about the present internal security situation and many important matters relating to law and order in J&K.

Murmu emphasized the vital importance of regular review of the security of all protected premises and also discussed various issues relating to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Girish Chandra Murmu
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp