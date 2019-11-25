Home Nation

Governor’s post most important link in federal system: President Ram Nath Kovind

The conference laid emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind attends the 50th annual Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind attends the 50th annual Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day, the constitutional propriety of the post of Governor was questioned in the Supreme Court in context of revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra in pre-dawn darkness, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the post of Governor is the most important link in our federal system. 

In his concluding remarks at the two-day 50th conference of Governors’ and Lt Governors’ on Sunday, Kovind said governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states.

“The post of governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states,” Kovind was quoted as saying in an official release.

The President also reminded attendees of the conference that on Tuesday, the nation would be celebrating

70th anniversary of the Constitution.

“On that day a campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens,” he said, expressing hope that all Raj Bhavans will celebrate the Constitution Day in an effective manner and governors will play a major role in creating awareness about the fundamental duties.

The president also made suggestions to governors to make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people.

While referring to the gubernatorial post as having the “colonial legacy of inaccessibility” with common people, the President urged governors to make efforts to connect with them and dispel any perception of the Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people.

The conference laid emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp