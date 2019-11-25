Governor’s post most important link in federal system: President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day, the constitutional propriety of the post of Governor was questioned in the Supreme Court in context of revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra in pre-dawn darkness, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the post of Governor is the most important link in our federal system.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day 50th conference of Governors’ and Lt Governors’ on Sunday, Kovind said governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states.

“The post of governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and states,” Kovind was quoted as saying in an official release.

The President also reminded attendees of the conference that on Tuesday, the nation would be celebrating

70th anniversary of the Constitution.

“On that day a campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens,” he said, expressing hope that all Raj Bhavans will celebrate the Constitution Day in an effective manner and governors will play a major role in creating awareness about the fundamental duties.

The president also made suggestions to governors to make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people.

While referring to the gubernatorial post as having the “colonial legacy of inaccessibility” with common people, the President urged governors to make efforts to connect with them and dispel any perception of the Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people.

The conference laid emphasis on tribal welfare and issues related to water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living.