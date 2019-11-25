Home Nation

Hurt by behaviour of Congress MPs on Maharashtra issue: Lok Sabha Speaker

It's being considered whether Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Indicating stringent action against the Congress MPs who stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha to protest against the swearing-in of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Speaker Om Birla on Monday said such behaviour is "unacceptable" and will not be "tolerated".

As soon as Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam entered the Well of the House carrying a big black banner that read 'Stop murder of democracy', the speaker warned them to go back to their seats.

After his warnings went unheeded, the speaker ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers.

Other Congress members joined in and resisted their eviction from the House.

They were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

Underlining that the House should function and it should not be adjourned as it sends a wrong message in the public, Birla said, "I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today.

Such behaviour is unacceptable and won't be tolerated.

" "I never want to adjourn the house, I always tried my best that house should function by taking everyone on board," he said.

This is the first time in the 17th Lok Sabha with Birla at the Chair that the House was adjourned.

Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said as speaker named both members during proceedings of the House, so they both stand suspended.

Manhandling of marshals by Congress MPs has not gone well with the speaker and he is very angry over the unruly behaviour of both members and is considering stringent action.

Both MPs have refused to apologise for their conduct and the speaker is contemplating what should be the quantum of their punishment, sources said, adding that their suspension for five years is also under consideration.

 

