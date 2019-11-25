Jharkhand polls: MLAs disqualified of Assembly membership fielding wives and daughters

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Women candidates are getting ‘some’ focus in election-bound Jharkhand albeit not for their empowerment.

Legislators disqualified of their Assembly membership for their conviction in various cases are seemingly fielding their wives and daughters to win over the people and ensure that the seats remain within the family.

Politics is the art of survival after all.

The list is impressive and includes Silli Amit Mahto, Enosh Ekka, Yogendra Mahto, Kamal Kishore Bhagat, Yogendra Sao, Sanjeev Singh among others.

Former Silli MLA Amit Mahto, who was convicted in a criminal case, is fielding his wife Seema on an AJSU ticket. Seema had won the Silli by-elections in 2018.

Serving life term in a murder case, Enosh Ekka, a three-time former MLA, has fielded his daughter Irene from his seat Kolebira. This was after his wife came fourth in the 2018 by-elections.

Babita Devi, wife of former JMM MLA Yogendra Mahto, is contesting from Gomia. She had won the seat in the 2018 by-elections as a JMM nominee.

Convicted in a criminal case, Kamal Kishore Bhagat has fielded his wife Niru Shanti Bhagat from Lohardaga on an AJSU ticket. Niru, who failed in 2018, will be hoping for a turn in fortune.

Yogendra Sao, who had retained Badkagaon by fielding his wife in the previous Assembly elections, has fielded his daughter Amba Prasad this time.

While Sao is cooling his heels in Birsa Munda Central Jail, his wife is restricted from Jharkhand on the direction of Supreme Court as the couple faces several cases of rioting and instigating violence.

Ragini Singh, wife of BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh who is in jail in a case related to murder of his cousin Neeraj Singh, is contesting in Jharia segment.

“If wife or daughter of a disqualified MLA gets ticket, it helps her to win public sentiments on the grounds that political vendetta is being played by the opponents. It also dilutes their criminal background. Moreover, giving ticket to a woman also gives positive message among the people as there are a very few promising women leaders,” said a political leader.