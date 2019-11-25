Home Nation

Jyotiraditya Scindia removes Congress from his Twitter bio

The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia have been pitching for him to be made party president in Madhya Pradesh, ever since Kamal Nath was made the Chief Minister.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:22 PM

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major development Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed the party's name from his Twitter bio. The new bio said only "public servant and cricket enthusiast".

Scindia has been sulking for quiet sometime after he was been denied the top post in Madhya Pradesh.

The move has been scuttled by Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, both the leaders pushing for the Ajay Singh, son of late laeder Arjun Singh for the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress President post, said a source.

ALSO READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia faces tribal hurdle to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief's post

The younger lot perceived to be close to Rahul Gandhi have been disenchanted at the way of functioning with senior leaders mostly blocking their path.

Former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar who left Congress has said that young leaders were being "politically finished" by the seniors.

The move of Jyotiraditya Scindia has put the party in a tizzy.

The former royal of Gwalior had earlier resigned from the post of General Secretary after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Congress President's post.

There has, however, been no official word on Scindias resignation.

