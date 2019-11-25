Maharashtra drama: NCP's Nawab Malik tweets couplet to reaffirm resolve to win

Home Nation

Malik's tweet came at a time when the NCP has been facing crisis, with senior leader Ajit Pawar rebelling against the Sharad Pawar-led party and supporting the BJP to form government in the state.

Published: 25th November 2019

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday posted a motivational couplet on Twitter to send across a message that nothing could deter them from succeeding.

"Agar falak ko zid hai bijliyan girane ki, to hamein bhi zid hai wahin par ashiyaan basane ki. Hum honge kaamyaab!" (unfazed by challenges like lightning strike, we are also determined to up our abode there we will succeed), Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also took to his Twitter handle to post a message: "History is Past Politics and Politics is Present History," implying that the current political drama will be an important chapter in the history of the state.

ALSO READ: SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for Tuesday after hearing all sides

The Sena's Rajya Sabha member has of late been posting tweets to hit out at the BJP, with which his party broke its three-decade-long ties after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respetively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony on Saturday morning in Raj Bhavan here, leading to the lifting of the President's rule.

The BJP was propped up by Ajit Pawar who revolted against the NCP headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine later filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

