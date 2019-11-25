Home Nation

NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

The NIA had busted the ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By PTI

KOCHI: An NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states.

Those convicted are Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan and Moinuddin.

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

The court said they had not joined the ISIS but made it clear that they were qualified to be called as members of a terror gang.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday, it said.

They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

During the hearing on quantum of punishment, the prosecution argued that they should be awarded life imprisonment as they did not show any remorse or repentance for their act.

The prosecution said it will also send across a message to society that such acts would be dealt with seriously.

Opposing the prosecution argument, the defence sought maximum leniency citing that no arms or ammunition were recovered from them.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted the alleged ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists.

The NIA said they were members of the ISIS and were arrested for hatching criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India by collecting explosives and other materials to target prominent people and places of public importance in various parts of southern India.

Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Safvan P and Jasim N K were arrested from Kanakamala on October 2, 2016.

According to the NIA, the same day, Ramshad N K, was arrested after communication on social media among members on the criminal conspiracy and their pursuant preparations were recovered from his digital device seized during search at his residence.

During custodial interrogation, it was disclosed that they had communicated with co-conspirators within and outside India over online social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram and had also collected funds to wage war against the Government of India, the agency said.

The NIA said investigations established that they had knowingly and intentionally conspired besides conducted consequent preparations to attack foreigners especially Jews visiting Kodaikkanal and to attack prominent political leaders, High Court judges, senior police officers, rationalists and Muslims belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2016 ISIS terror plot case NIA court Kanakamala Kannur district
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp