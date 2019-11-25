Home Nation

Nine irrigation scam cases closed, none related to Ajit Pawar, clarifies probe agency

The ACB move comes just two days after Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday clarified that while it has closed the probe into alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in Maharashtra, none of these were linked to deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The ACB's clarification came after opposition Congress claimed Ajit Pawar was "exonerated" in lieu of his support to the BJP in forming a government two days ago. 

Maharashtra ACB chief Parambir Singh was quoted as saying that "none of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar."

Earlier, there were reports that the ACB gave a clean chit to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. The investigating agency has also closed the probe into the scam.

After becoming chief minister in 2014, the Devendra Fadnavis government had given the go-ahead for an ACB inquiry into the irrigation scam involving Ajit Pawar and other top NCP leaders — a probe that was ongoing till Monday.

The Vidarbha scam is related to the alleged graft in approval and execution of various irrigation projects during the Congress-NCP rule. Ajit Pawar was among the ministers who were in charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014.

ALSO READ | 'I'll always stay in party, Sharad Pawar my leader': Ajit assures of stable BJP-NCP govt

The ACB announcement came just two days after Fadnavis made a dramatic return as CM. 

The BJP government was propped up by the younger Pawar who it emerged later had revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar.

ALSO READ: SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for Tuesday after hearing all sides

The Sena had earlier broken its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. 

Earlier, in the morning, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on the Maharashtra floor test for 10.30 am Tuesday after hearing the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS
Ajit Pawar NCP faction Maharashtra power struggle Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena
