'Not Satyamev, it is case of Sattamev Jayate': Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress at MLAs parade

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress took an oath to adhere to and protect the Constitution of India as they were paraded here at a five-star hotel on Monday evening to prove their combined strength in the 288-member Assembly.



While Shiv Sena, that is leading the coalition, had said that it shall “parade” 162 MLAs at the event, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad confirmed that “At least 3-4 MLAs were not present” at the event.



Leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge were seen sharing the dais at the event. The assembled MLAs were also administered an oath which proclaimed that they will remain loyal to the alliance and not fall prey to any inducements by the BJP. They pledged not to indulge in anti-party activities and adhere to the instructions given by the party leadership.

BJP, however, criticized the event and called it a mockery of democracy.



Speaking at the event, Thackeray said instead of “Satyamev Jayate, it (The BJP power grab) is a case of Sattamev Jayate”. He also dared the BJP to try and do their worst.

“In the last 30 years, you have seen our friendship. If you create more problems, we will show our might,” he added.



Pawar sought to assure the NCP legislators that they will not be disqualified if they don’t adhere to the whip to be issued by now Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.



“I assure you that you will not be disqualified and I take personal responsibility for the same. Ajit Pawar has acted against the party,” said the elder Pawar.



Speculations are rife that, though his party has sacked him as the legislature party leader, in the eyes of the law Ajit Pawar still leads the legislature party and will issue a whip asking NCP MLAs to vote for the BJP during the floor test and the NCP members would be disqualified if they won’t go by the whip.



Another NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who was conspicuous due to his absence at the party meeting on Saturday, today said that he was with the party and not with Ajit Pawar as was being speculated earlier.



“I was not with Ajit Pawar though the MLAs were invited to my residence before being driven to the swearing-in ceremony. I haven’t spoken to Ajit Pawar though we are good friends. Those relations shall stay but loyalty to the party is important,” Munde said after the event.



Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis and Dy CM Ajit Pawar were seen together at the ceremony to pay respects to first Chief Minister of the state Yashwantrao Chvan at the Vidhan Bhavan. While it was being speculated that Ajit Pawar too will take charge of the office along with CM Fadnavis, he didn’t go to the Mantralaya to take charge.



Later it was said by officials that since the Deputy Chief Minister's is not a constitutional post, a minister needs to take charge of some department, which in case of the current government is undecided as yet. That was the reason why Ajit Pawar didn’t take charge today.



Fadnavis, who took charge of the office, started working and even sanctioned another Rs 5,380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund towards relief for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He took the decision after a review meeting where top officials from the administration were present. Ajit Pawar’s chair was kept vacant during the meeting.