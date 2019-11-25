Home Nation

Opposition parties set to boycott joint sitting of Parliament, to hold protest

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Published: 25th November 2019

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament on Monday. (Photo| Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.

The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, sources said.

Opposition parties will also hold a joint meeting in the morning and take a final call on the boycott of the 'Constitution Day' function.

This is aimed at presenting a united opposition in the wake of Maharashtra developments, they said.

The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, is also likely to join the protest.

Shiv Sena leaders Anil Desai, Arvind Savant, and some others met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and extended their support to the protest call given by the Congress.

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.

The President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing.

