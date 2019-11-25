Poll rhetoric? Mend ways, or face befitting reply, Rajnath tells Maoists in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Claiming that there was a decrease in Maoist violence in Jharkhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned the Red cadre that they will face a befitting reply if they did not shun violence.

“Though there has been a considerable drop in Maoist incidents, but nobody will be allowed to roam around hanging guns on their arms. I warn rebels once again to refrain from such activities or befitting reply will be given to them,” Rajnath said at an election rally at Pandu in Palamu district.

Incidentally, the Maoists have stepped up activities in Latehar and Palamau districts in the last couple of days, killing four policemen and two others, including a BJP leader.

Singh assured the people of a lasting solution soon.

“I have seen a couple of incidents happening in Jharkhand. You should be assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will never allow this to continue any longer.”

According to Rajnath, the BJP has done what it promised.

“We have demolished the myth that the BJP only makes promises... The BJP now aims at providing housing for all by the end of 2022,” Rajnath said, adding tap water would be provided to every household.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Ranchi that massive development works initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and by Raghubar Das-led government in the state will help the BJP return to power with a thumping majority.

“Development works in the state created enormous job opportunities, including self-employment for 34 lakh people in the last four years. Opportunities have also been created in the form of government jobs for one lakh youth, of which, 95 per cent are locals,” claimed the Union minister.