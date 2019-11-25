Home Nation

Poll rhetoric? Mend ways, or face befitting reply, Rajnath tells Maoists in Jharkhand

Claiming that there was a decrease in Maoist violence in Jharkhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned the Red cadre that they  will face a befitting reply if they did not shun violence. 

Published: 25th November 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during an election rally for the forthcoming Assembly Election-2019 in Palamau district Jharkhand Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during an election rally for the forthcoming Assembly Election-2019 in Palamau district Jharkhand Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Claiming that there was a decrease in Maoist violence in Jharkhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned the Red cadre that they will face a befitting reply if they did not shun violence. 

“Though there has been a considerable drop in Maoist incidents, but nobody will be allowed to roam around hanging guns on their arms. I warn rebels once again to refrain from such activities or befitting reply will be given to them,” Rajnath said at an election rally at Pandu in Palamu district.

Incidentally, the Maoists have stepped up activities in Latehar and Palamau districts in the last couple of days, killing four policemen and two others, including a BJP leader.

Singh assured the people of a lasting solution soon.

“I have seen a couple of incidents happening in Jharkhand. You should be assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will never allow this to continue any longer.”

According to Rajnath, the BJP has done what it promised.  

“We have demolished the myth that the BJP only makes promises... The BJP now aims at providing housing for all by the end of 2022,” Rajnath said, adding  tap water would be provided to every household. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari  said in Ranchi that massive development works initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and by Raghubar Das-led government in the state will help the BJP return to power with a thumping majority. 

“Development works in the state created enormous job opportunities, including self-employment for 34 lakh people in the last four years. Opportunities have also been created in the form of government jobs for one lakh youth, of which, 95 per cent are locals,” claimed the Union minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls Rajnath Singh Maoist
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp