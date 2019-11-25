Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday 2 PM over Maharashtra ruckus

The Deputy Chairman urged the members to allow the House to take up the legislative business but it was of no avail.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Congress and other opposition members on their feet over Maharashtra issue, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House till Tuesday 2 p.m.

The Deputy Chairman urged the members to allow the House to take up the legislative business but it was of no avail. The Congress members continued to shout slogans against the government. They maintained that the democratic system has been murdered.

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament have been disrupted with opposition members vehemently raising the Maharashtra issue. They termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP rebel Ajit Pawar as his Deputy on Saturday morning as "murder of democracy."

READ| Congress alleges security manhandled women MPs in Lok Sabha, BJP hits back

While BJP claims it has the required number of MLAs to prove majority on the floor of the assembly, the rival combine including Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress also claimed to have the numbers and hence only they will form the government.

The three parties had on Saturday appealed in the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to administer oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They want directions from the Court for floor test at the earliest. The top court has heard both the parties and is expected to pronounce its judgement on Tuesday.

Maharashtra CM Winter Session of Parliament Rajya Sabha
