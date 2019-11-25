Home Nation

Shia Waqf Board will build hospital if five-acre land is given to it: Wasim Rizvi on Ayodhya verdict

The AIMPLB on November 17 decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue while declining to accept the five acres of land.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi on Monday said that if Sunni Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) do not want to take the 5-acre land being provided by the government, they should let Shia Waqf Board get the same where it will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram.

"If Sunni Waqf Board and the AIMPLB don't want to take the 5 acres land, then it should give it to Shia Waqf Board. We will build a hospital in the name of Lord Ram. We will also build a mosque, temple, Gurudwara and a Church at the same place," Rizvi told ANI.

"There is no dispute on Lord Ram's name in the entire world. According to Islamic belief, any great who was born earlier than Prophet Mohammad is an ancestor of the Prophet. People of Saudi Arabia are proud because Prophet Mohammad was born there. Every Indian should be proud because thousands of years ago Lord Ram was born here," he added.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 ordered that the Central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

