Virasat-e-Khalsa museum in Punjab bags world record for maximum visitors in a day

Published: 25th November 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Virasat-e-Khalsa. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Virasat-e-Khalsa, the state-of-the-art museum built by the Punjab government at
Anandpur Sahib, has capped an extraordinary year by getting listed in the annual reference book ‘World Book of Records’ for the maximum footfall in a museum in a day. The museum had witnessed a footfall of 20,569 visitors on March 20.

Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi received the award from the delegates of ‘World Book of Records’ who had specially flown in to present it at the ceremony organized here on Monday.

Proclaiming this here on the twin occasion of the aforesaid record citation and Inaugural Day Celebrations of the museum being organized at Virasat-e-Khalsa, Channi said, "This is the 4th back to back award that has been bestowed on Virasat-e-Khalsa this year for the record footfall, coming close on the heels of its listing in ‘Limca Book of Records’, ‘India Book of Records’, ‘Asia Book of Records’ and award of ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by Tripadvisor.com.”

“The museum celebrated the double delight in collaboration with schools and colleges in its proximity and the public by holding multiple events like 2nd Half-Marathon, educational competitions, cultural programs and planting 550 saplings in its backyards and lawns under the tag 550 Rukh Guru Nanak de Naam,” he said.  

"The events, spanning three days from November 23 to 25, have been held in dedication to and supreme reverence of the founder of Sikhism - in his 550th birth anniversary year - who had travelled extensively across all four directions to propagate the ideology of oneness of God, spread awareness on preservation of environment and educate by reawaking consciousness of the ignorant and credulous masses," he added.

