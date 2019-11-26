Home Nation

Two people killed, seven injured in blasts in J&K's Anantnag and Srinagar

In south Kashmir's Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area while in Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior police officials examine the spot of grenade blast hurled by militants in Srinagar. (Photo| PTI)

SRINAGAR: Two blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Srinagar districts on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring seven, police said.

In south Kashmir's Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area when government function -- 'Back to Village programme' -- was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said.

In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area this afternoon, the official said.

Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, he said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. A preliminary investigation suggests that it was a low-intensity blast.

Further investigations are on, he added.

