Ajit Pawar reaches NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence

By PTI

The estranged NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reached uncle Sharad Pawar's house days after he rebelled against the party and joined hands with BJP to form Maharashtra government.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar resigned as the deputy CM of the Maharashtra following which CM Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Opposition and called for an open floor test to be held on Wednesday with a new pro-term speaker.

Meanwhile, the NCP-Sena-Congress alliance has named Uddhav Thackeray as the CM candidate of Maharashtra and leader of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.