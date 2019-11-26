Maharashtra drama: Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM, Fadnavis may follow suit

By Online Desk

'Rebel' NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, resigned from the post on Tuesday reports said.

"Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief Minister of Maharashtra for five years," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Pawar had last week rebelled against his party and pledged the NCP's support to the BJP to form a government in the state.

Following the incident, the NCP removed him as its legislature wing leader and delegated the powers to Jayant Patil.

The younger Pawar's decision comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.

It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

With Ajit Pawar resigning, Fadnavis will now address the media at 3.30 PM where he is likely to announce his resignation as the chief minister.

Earlier, a BJP senior leader had claimed that along with its own 105 MLAs, the BJP has the support of "14 other legislators" from various smaller parties and independents.

The BJP also has the support of NCP's Ajit Pawar to meet its requirement of a minimum of 145 MLAs to prove majority in the 288-member House, he said, without elaborating.