Home Nation

BJP fact-finding panel flags Naxal fear in Punjab

BJP vice-president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said that the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is aware of the issue and is taking appropriate steps to address the matter.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the killing of a Dalit labourer in Sangrur, Punjab, a BJP fact-finding panel has claimed that Maoism is spreading in the state on account of caste violence. 

BJP vice-president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said that the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is aware of the issue and is taking appropriate steps to address the matter.

“Atrocities against Dalits in the state are giving rise to the Naxal influence in Punjab. The fact-finding panel saw pictures of Naxal leaders and Naxal influenced literature at the Dalit Dharamshala in Sangrur. It’s a matter of concern and we have brought it to the attention of the Minister for Home Affairs,” Sahasrabuddhe told reporters on Monday. 

The fact-finding panel consisted of Sahasrabuddhe, former Union Minister Satyapal Singh, and Lok Sabha MP V D Ram.

“The panel visited Changliwala village, where a Dalit labourer was brutally murdered. We met the family members of the deceased, as well as local officials and an NGO. We have submitted the report to the BJP chief, party working president J P Nadda, Union Minister for social justice Thaverchand Gehlot and Punjab Governor V P Singh  Badnore,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

The panel members shared the extent of brutalities committed against the Dalit labourer, Jagmail Singh, who later succumbed injuries. 

“Cruelty meted out to the deceased Dalit is beyond comprehension. He was first tied to a pole and then brutally assaulted. The miscreants afterwards poured acid, burning his body. He later developed gangrene, leading to amputation on account of lack of timely medical treatment,” said Sahasrabuddhe, saying that the incident was a case of mob lynching. 

The BJP leader said that the incident could be seen in the larger context of the violence against Dalit in the Malwa region of Punjab, with the police and the administration not acting with needed alacrity under political pressure. 

The BJP sought constitution of a judicial probe into the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyapal Singh Amit Shah Vinay Sahasrabuddhe BJP Naxal Punjab Caste Violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp