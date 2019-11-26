Bodies of militants killed in Pulwama encounter retrieved

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The dead bodies of two militants, who were killed by security forces in an encounter at Pachaar Rajpora area of Pulwama district, were retrieved from the site, the police said on Tuesday.

The militants were killed by the police and the security forces in an encounter on Monday.

According to the police, the identity and affiliation of the killed militants is still being ascertained.

"Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the encounter site," police said.

The Police has requested citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

"People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.", police said.