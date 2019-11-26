Maharashtra defeat is the biggest setback for Modi, Shah: AK Antony

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony on Tuesday termed the developments in Maharashtra and the verdict of the Supreme Court as the biggest setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed conducting the Maharashtra Assembly floor test on Wednesday.

"No doubt, this is the biggest setback for Modi and Amit Shah. But I am sure that they will not sit idle. What's most important is today is the Constitution Day," said Antony while speaking to the media, here.

"This government has been using all agencies -- the CBI, IB and Enforcement, Directorate -- for things that should not be done," said Antony, who is also a Congress Working Committee member.

When asked if the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine will be able to provide a stable government in Maharashtra, Antony said it would be one which would work 24X7.