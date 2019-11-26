Real-life Pihu: Hungry three-year-old spends 11 hours with parents' bodies after murder

Home Nation

With no one else -- including the grandparents -- around, the helpless toddler spent the entire night with her parents' bodies in the room of the house located at an isolated place.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A shocker that brought to mind the 2018 Hindi flick Pihu has come to pass in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Just like in the Hindi flick in which a two-year-old Pihu was left to manage on her own with her mother's body lying on the bed, a hungry three-year-old girl had to live through the horror of being with the bodies of her parents for around 11 hours at their house.

According to the Gwalior district police sources, the toddler first helplessly witnessed the petty quarrel between her mother Anshu and jobless father Satyendra Chauhan that began late night Saturday and went on into the early hours of Sunday before it culminated in the shocking murder-suicide of the parents.

Satyendra first shot wife Anshu dead with a gun owned by his army officer brother and then shot himself dead -- all before their helpless daughter who was shivering with fear. Five rounds were fired from the gun.

With no one else -- including the grandparents -- around, the helpless toddler spent the entire night with her parents' bodies in the room of the house located at an isolated place.

It was finally only on Sunday morning when the little girl's maternal grandfather (Anshu's father) made the daily call to his daughter that he learned the chilling truth.

On receiving Abhay Bhadoria's call at around 11 am on Sunday, the three-year-old reportedly told her grandfather in a shaky voice, "Nanu Mummy aur Papa mar gaye aur mujhe bahut bhookh lagi hai, jaldi aaeeye (Mother and father are both dead and I'm hungry, please rush grandpa)," Madhoganj police station in-charge Ajay Pawar told The New Indian Express.

A shocked Bhadoria first informed the police before rushing to his daughter's house where he found his daughter and son-in-law's bodies in the bedroom, while the toddler was found crying in the main hall.

The little girl has narrated the entire incident to the police. No case has been registered yet and investigations are underway, a sub inspector at Madhoganj police station in Gwalior said.

