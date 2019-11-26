Requested Maharashtra governor to invite Uddhav Thackeray to form government: Prithviraj Chavan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said he has requested Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to accept the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and invite the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray to form government.

Chavan welcomed the decision by Fadnavis to step down as the chief minister.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra drama: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance

"I have requested the governor to immediately accept the resignation and invite SS-NCP-Congress leader Uddhav Thackeray to form new government," he told PTI .